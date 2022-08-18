Dharejo directs to immediately stop conversion of industrial plots into commercial plots

KARACHI – Sindh minister for Industries, Trade and cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday directed to immediately stop conversion of industrial plots into commercial plots and taking strict action against those found involved in the practice.

The minister, while presiding over the 75th meeting of board of governors of Sindh Small Industries corporation, (SSIC) also instructed that recovery of arrears must be ensured within a month and plots of defaulters should be revoked.

Strict action should be taken against those who violate the relevant industrial laws, he added. The board of governors approved the proposed budget for 2022-23 as well as installation of plants for disposal of industrial waste and contaminated water. Dharejo hoped that installation of treatment plants would not only help alleviating environmental pollution but also save human lives.

In the meeting annual maintenance charges had been reduced from RS 50 per square yard to RS 25.

The industrialists expressed gratitude to Sindh government for accepting their long standing demand of reducing maintenance charges.

Secretary Industries and trade Najamuddin Sahto, MD SSIC Dr. MB Dharijo, and representatives of Hyderabad and Dadu Chambers of Commerce and Industry attended the meeting.