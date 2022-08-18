Staff Reporter

Domicile to be issued in single day at Hassanabdal 

ATTOCK – The local administration launched a fully computerized automated domicile system in its jurisdiction, offering a one-window operation for the applicants of domicile under which they would be issued the certificate on the same day. “There will be one-window operation and people seeking to get their domiciles will get them on the same day of application after submission of the all the necessary documents,” said assistant commissioner Fazail Mudassir while briefing the newsmen about the newly introduced automated system in the Hassanabdal on Tuesday.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan keen to further boost relations with Iran: Sardar Ayaz

Business

New UK trade scheme paves way for increase in Pakistani exports

Business

Rice VEC of PARC recommends 10 new verities of hybrid seeds for cultivation

Business

Food commodities valuing $358.079 million exported in July

Business

Progress review meeting of CPEC projects held

Business

Gold price jumps by Rs5500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

Business

Rupee depreciates by 99 paisas against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh economic outlook

Business

AKBL’s half year earnings up 80pc

1 of 3,401

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More