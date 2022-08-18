Domicile to be issued in single day at Hassanabdal 

ATTOCK – The local administration launched a fully computerized automated domicile system in its jurisdiction, offering a one-window operation for the applicants of domicile under which they would be issued the certificate on the same day. “There will be one-window operation and people seeking to get their domiciles will get them on the same day of application after submission of the all the necessary documents,” said assistant commissioner Fazail Mudassir while briefing the newsmen about the newly introduced automated system in the Hassanabdal on Tuesday.