HYDERABAD – Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro, Senior Medical Officer (BS-20) on Wednesday took charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro on Wednesday. According to the official statement, Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro was appointed MS of LU Hospital by Sindh government a few days ago. Dr Abro assumed the charge of the post of MS, Liaquat University hospital, it added.