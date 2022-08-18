Excise dept announces rebate offer over submission of taxes through e-pay till Sept

MULTAN – Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has announced upto 15 percent rebate offer over payment of taxes through E-pay till September 30.

According to excise department spokesperson Arif Niazi, Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan had decided to give relief to taxpayers as 10 percent rebate offer over payment of property tax and 15 percent over payment of token tax through E-pay.

He urged the taxpayers to get maximum relief from the Punjab government’s special offer.

Director excise further said that the taxes would be recovered completely after ending of rebate offer.

Deputy Director Admin/ETO Property tax wing, Khalid Hussain Qasoori said that the excise teams were busy to distribute 200,000 property challans as Director General Excise Punjab had ordered to disburse tax challans to taxpayers till end of current month. He urged the taxpayers to avail the rebate offer and submit taxes in time to avert any inconvenience.

UET Multan’s budget for Year 2022-23 approved

The Syndicate Committee of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Multan on Wednesday approved Rs3.70 billion budget for year 2022-23.

The meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, also took decisions on other important matters, including the recruitment of lecturers, professors and lab engineers.

VC Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar stated that UET Multan would be one of the best universities of Pakistan in near future, adding that the current academic year would start in the new building at Qasba Larr.

MPAs Shahida and Sairah stated that the Punjab government would release funds for completion of the building. There would be no further delay, they assured. They also remarked that there was a need to establish universities at district level. Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Parvez Elahi will inaugurate the new building soon. About 60 percent of the work has been completed.

Justice (retd) Khalid Alvi, Dr Asif Umar, Dr Rao Asif, Dr Saima Rafique, Dr Sadiq, Shah Sawar and Rafique Farooqi attended the meeting.

Plant trees for prosperity drive launched

Divisional administration on Wednesday launched “Plant Trees for Prosperity” campaign across the Multan division.

Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak inaugurated the drive by planting saplings at his office.

The commissioner said that monsoon plantation campaign would continue till November.

He urged the people from all walks of life to fulfill their national responsibility by providing a clean environment to the new generation.

It was important to develop a plant protection system for the success of the campaign, Khattak said, while also ordering an audit of last year’s plantation drive and demanding a report on that.

Khattak said that plantation campaign should not be viewed as a government campaign, rather everyone should come forward and play their role.

Divisional Forest Officer Tariq Mahmood said that plantation target was set at over 1.8 million saplings across the entire division. Forest department had planted 214,490 saplings in Multan division in one and a half month, he mentioned. Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioners Ayub Bukhari and Muhammad Shafiq accompanied him.