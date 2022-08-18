Our Staff Reporter

Father, two children die in Karachi accident

KARACHI – Two children and their father were killed in a road accident in Karachi on Wednesday. According to rescue sources, a speeding dumper-truck hit a motorcycle in Ahsanabad area of Karachi, leaving the man and his two children dead while on other child suffered injuries. Those died were identified man Fazal, and children Anabia and Sufian. The injured was Zohan. The bodies and injured were rushed to a lcoal hospital for medico-legal formalities. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the house of the victims. The police have started investigation into the incident.

 

