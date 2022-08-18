First-ever Miyawaki Urban Forest inaugurated in Mohmand

Ghalnai – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Sajid Khan Mohmand along with Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arsalan Tariq and other officials on Wednesday inaugurated Mohmand’s first ever Miyawaki Urban Forest at Jai Dam area of Tehsil Ekkaghund Lower Sub-Division of Mohmand tribal district.

It will be mentioned here that 2,223 plants consisting of various species over an area of 0.46 acres were planted. The chief guest MNA Sajid Mohmand planted the Pinus Roxburghii plant.

Besides others, Director Community Development, Extension & Gender and Development Directorate Ismail Khan, Deputy Director Community Development Zia-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Abdullah, Divisional Forest Officer Arsalan Tariq, District Secretary PRCS Mohmand Fauzee Khan also planted Pinus Roxburghii.

The DFO Arsalan Tariq said that Miyawaki is a method developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that aids in the rapid growth of thick, natural forests.

“The process includes mulching to improve soil fertility, as well as identifying and planting native trees in the area,” said Tariq. He added that the method is expected to produce 10 times quicker plant growth and a plantation that is 30 times denser than typical. The DFO told that the said Approach has been used in Japan, South American nations, the Far East, and Malaysia.

MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand said that indeed it is a moment of honour that participate as a chief guest moon soon plantation drive. He said that the Miyawaki activity especially at the bank of Jai Dam will grow into a thick forest soon and may serve as a picnic spot for the tourists. He appraised the work done by Forest Department and suggested carrying out more plantations at the banks of others dams.

The event was also attended by police, Civil Defence, volunteers of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Rescue 1122, Boys Scouts and the local community of the area.