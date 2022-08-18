Girls outperform boys in SSC exam under Peshawar BISE

Peshawar – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2022 on Wednesday, wherein nine students, including eight females and one boy, shared the top three spots.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was the chief guest at a ceremony held to award the highly-achieving students. Others in attendance included Minister Shahram Khan, Deputy Controller BISE Alamzaib Khan, BISE Chairman Nasrullah Khan, Controller Arif Ali Khan, and Secretary Mehdi Jan.

The event was well-attended by a sizable number of parents, teachers, and heads of the institutions concerned.

There were 80,044 students who attempted the exam. A total of 67,246 candidates passed the exam, with a pass percentage of 84.

The top three position holders were from Peshawar Model Girls High School, Dilzak Road, and New Islamia Public High School Charsadda.

All three of the top position holders in the humanities category were female and attended Peshawar’s Iqra Huffaz Secondary School for Girls on Warsak Road.

The top position was shared by two girl students — Faryal Rashid, daughter of Rashid Gul, a student of Peshawar Model Girls High School-II, Peshawar and Munaza Alam, daughter of Mahboob Alam, a student of New Islamia Public High School Charsadda. They obtained 1089 marks out of the total 1100.

The second position was shared by three students including Maryam Bibi, daughter of Imtiaz Khan, student of Peshawar Model Girls High School-II, Peshawar, Mashal Subhan, daughter of Fazle Subhan, student of New Islamia Public High School Charsadda and Syed Hammad Ali Shah, son of Said Mohammad of the same school. They secured 1088 marks.

Similarly, four students shared the third position in the board. They were Dur-e-Marjan of Peshawar Model School, and Zarlakht, Fatima Zarlal, and Kanwal Akhtar, students of New Islamia Public High School, Charsadda. They got 1087 marks.

In the humanities group, Saira Gul clinched the top position by obtaining 1043 marks.

Hafiza Umama Syed remained second by scoring 1030 marks and Syed Haleema Masaud, with 1004 marks, got the third position.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan congratulated the highly achieving students and their parents. He said the future of the country lied with the younger generation.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had focused attention on reforms in the education system. He said the government schools had also launched a second shift, adding that furniture and other facilities were being provided to the institutions.

All of the educational boards, he claimed, were being digitalised.