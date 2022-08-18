Our Staff Reporter

GST collection on bills: SHC seeks reply from govt, KE

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought a response from the federal government and KE in a case related to the collection of General Sales Tax (GST) on electricity bills.

President Anjuman-e-Tajjran Karachi, Javed Shams filed plea with the SHC against collecting GST via electricity bills. Javed Shams in his plea said collection of GST from the small traders and retailers via electricity bills is illegal. The bill with General Sales Tax was also sent to the traders who consumed a single unit of electricity in the month. The traders’ body president pleaded with the court for immediate hearing of his plea as the fixed tax has been included in the bill. After the initial hearing, SHC while issuing notices to the federal government and KE sought their response. Earlier, Karachi school moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against collection of General Sales Tax on electricity bill.

A private school filed a plea with SHC against the school for sending an electricity bill with GST.  We are running a school, not a retailer, the plea stated and added that K-Electric has slapped Rs6,000 each GST on the four commercial electricity meters.

 

