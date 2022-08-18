Our Staff Reporter

Gujrat made administrative division

lahore – Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvaiz Elahi on Wednesday approved a summary granting status of an administrative division to Gujrat district terming it a long overdue demand of the people.

According to the notification, the new division will comprise three districts of Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujrat will be part of the new division. It will be 10th administrative division of Punjab. A new Divisional Headquarter Complex will also be set up in Gujrat.

The chief minister in a statement said that the decision has been made in view of the welfare and needs of the people of Gujrat.

