News Desk

Holding talks with proscribed TTP is govt’s responsibility: Sirajul Haq

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Thursday said that it is the government’s responsibility to negotiate with the proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During the press conference in Peshawar, the JI chief said that the people are not ready to bear any more terror situations, adding that now the government will be responsible if any incident happened. A government that cannot protect the people has no right to rule, he said.

“A movement has been started against inflation and electricity bills are a big problem, WAPDA authorities are collecting 13 different types of taxes from people, all taxes in electricity bills are illegal,” Siraj said.

He added that no other system can run in the country except the Islamic government, adding that current rulers have not shown responsible seriousness.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

IHC orders IG Islamabad to probe into alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill

National

PTI releases schedule for nationwide rallies

Islamabad

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms Imran Khan’s media seminar as hypocrisy

Lahore

LHC rejects plea seeking PM Shehbaz Sharif’s disqualification

Lahore

CM Pervaiz Elahi gives nod to change Punjab chief secretary

Islamabad

Six-member medical board in PIMS to examine Shahbaz Gill

National

ECP asks PTI to provide documents in Toshakhana case

Karachi

PTI changes venue of Karachi public gathering

Lahore

Relief efforts continue in inundated regions of Punjab: PDMA

National

Pak vs Ned: Netherlands bat against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

1 of 8,836

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More