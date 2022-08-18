Holding talks with proscribed TTP is govt’s responsibility: Sirajul Haq

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Thursday said that it is the government’s responsibility to negotiate with the proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During the press conference in Peshawar, the JI chief said that the people are not ready to bear any more terror situations, adding that now the government will be responsible if any incident happened. A government that cannot protect the people has no right to rule, he said.

“A movement has been started against inflation and electricity bills are a big problem, WAPDA authorities are collecting 13 different types of taxes from people, all taxes in electricity bills are illegal,” Siraj said.

He added that no other system can run in the country except the Islamic government, adding that current rulers have not shown responsible seriousness.