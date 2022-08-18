ICB appoints office-bearers of Pak Catchball Federation

LAHORE -Pakistan Catchball Federation was formed on Wednesday. The International Catchball Body (ICB) appointed Maqbool Arain and Moinuddin as President and General Secretary respectively. The selected body also announced the office-bearers that include Mumtaz Yousuf as chairman, Rana Tanveer Ahmad, Arshad Hussain, SA Razaq, Faiza Amir, Col (R) Muhid Ullah Tareen, Irfan Khan, Amir Shahzad and Asghar Khan Anjum as vice presidents, Ume Laila associate secretary (female), Anwar Khan and Azmat Pasha associate secretaries (male) and Aisha Razzak treasurer. The members of executive committee include Raza Khan, Raja Naveed, Shahid Yousuf Zai, Noreen Zahid, M Sadiq, Chaman Mushtaq, Bilal Rehman, Wijha Abid, Batool Kazim and Muneeba Iftikhar.