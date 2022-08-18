IGP reviews security measures for upcoming elections

KARACHI – Security arrangements for second phase of municipal elections in Karachi and Hyderabad were reviewed at a meeting chaired by Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon here on Wednesday.

He was given a detailed briefing on the security plans at the zonal/district level for second phase of the local bodies elections and the by-elections to be held in NA-245. The IGP said that the security should not only be kept on high alert in the second phase of the local bodies election, but all matters and measures like security monitoring, police patrolling and strict surveillance should also be ensured.

Similar measures should be taken on the occasion of by-elections, he said. Memon said that security and deployment should be ensured as per the plans in all the polling stations to ensure a peaceful environment. He said that the manpower available at the district level should be regularly briefed about their responsibilities, besides, the QRF platoons should be kept ready and alert all the time in the respective districts to deal with possible emergency situations. He gave clear instructions to the officers that for complete police control over the law and order situation, mutual relations should be strengthened at the district level, while also directing them to ensure advance intelligence collection and well coordinated sharing of all information under the Special Branch of Police and timely follow-up.

Karachi AIG Javed Akhtar Odhu, DIG Special Branch, DIGS & ESD, DIG RAF, DIG Training, DIG Establishment, Zonal DIGs, AIG Finance, District SSPs Karachi, SP Intelligence Special Branch attended the meeting.