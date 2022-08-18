Our Staff Reporter

IGP reviews security measures for upcoming elections

KARACHI – Security arrangements for second phase of municipal elections in Karachi and Hyderabad were reviewed at a meeting chaired by Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon here on Wednesday.

He was given a detailed briefing on the security plans at the zonal/district level for second phase of the local bodies elections and the by-elections to be held in NA-245. The IGP said that the security should not only be kept on high alert in the second phase of the local bodies election, but all matters and measures like security monitoring, police patrolling and strict surveillance should also be ensured.

Similar measures should be taken on the occasion of by-elections, he said. Memon said that security and deployment should be ensured as per the plans in all the polling stations to ensure a peaceful environment. He said that the manpower available at the district level should be regularly briefed about their responsibilities, besides, the QRF platoons should be kept ready and alert all the time in the respective districts to deal with possible emergency situations. He gave clear instructions to the officers that for complete police control over the law and order situation, mutual relations should be strengthened at the district level, while also directing them to ensure advance intelligence collection and well coordinated sharing of all information under the Special Branch of Police and timely follow-up.

 

Karachi AIG Javed Akhtar Odhu, DIG Special Branch, DIGS & ESD, DIG RAF, DIG Training, DIG Establishment, Zonal DIGs, AIG Finance, District SSPs Karachi, SP Intelligence Special Branch attended the meeting.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan keen to further boost relations with Iran: Sardar Ayaz

Business

New UK trade scheme paves way for increase in Pakistani exports

Business

Rice VEC of PARC recommends 10 new verities of hybrid seeds for cultivation

Business

Food commodities valuing $358.079 million exported in July

Business

Progress review meeting of CPEC projects held

Business

Gold price jumps by Rs5500 per tola

Business

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

Business

Rupee depreciates by 99 paisas against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh economic outlook

Business

AKBL’s half year earnings up 80pc

1 of 1,887

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More