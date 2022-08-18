IHC orders IG Islamabad to probe into alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to probe into the alleged torture of former SAPM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

The chief of staff of the former prime minister and PTI chairman, who was arrested by Islamabad police in a sedition case last week, had been handed over to the Islamabad police late on Wednesday, following the order of the sessions court.

Acting Chief Justice of the IHC Justice Amir Farooq took up the case filed by the counsel of the PTI leader alleging torture in police custody.

During the proceedings, the court summoned the IG Islamabad to the rostrum and asked if Gill was tortured in police custody to which he said that there was no truth in the allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill.

The court ordered the IG Islamabad to investigate torture claims.