Imarat Group holds earth-breaking ceremony for Grand Bazar

ISLAMABAD – IMARAT Group of Companies, one of Pakistan’s leading real estate groups, recently hosted a formal earth-breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of its latest project, Grand Bazar.
Located in Islamabad Downtown, Pakistan’s most prestigious square kilometre, the Grand Bazar aims to promote local and independent merchants by providing affordable retail spaces. The commercial hub will feature a gold souk, spice bazar, crockery market, tailor market, wedding market, an artisan zone and more. It is set to deliver high functionality through a blend of traditional and contemporary design influences, which will eventually open up further avenues for novel ventures. “We are pleased to break ground on this one-of-its-kind marketplace,” stated CEO & Chairman Shafiq Akbar. “Soon our vision will be shaped into a real, more equitable community, which will transform the commercial landscape of our society.” It is worth noting that the Grand Bazar is located adjacent to IMARAT’s other notable projects of IMARAT Residences and Mall of Arabia, which are also designed according to the ‘Live, Work, Shop & Play’ philosophy of Islamabad Downtown. Graana.com, Pakistan’s smartest property portal, and Agency21, Pakistan’s largest estate agency network — both subsidiaries of IMARAT Group — will be providing an extensive range of integrated sales and marketing services for this project. Since 2016, IMARAT Group has emerged as an active developer in Pakistan’s real estate sector, and has been recognised as the fastest growing company in the nation on multiple occasions.

It has a strong track record of boosting growth and sustainability by adding quality realty inventory to the capital city.

