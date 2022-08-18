Imran’s nomination for NA-108 Faisalabad rejected ‘due to insufficient details of assets’

PTI leader ‘very concerned’ over Shahbaz Gill’s police remand.

FAISALABAD/LAHORE – The Returning Officer in Faisalabad on Wednesday rejected the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, officials said. Imran Khan failed to satisfy the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the declaration of his assets and liabilities.

A statement issued by the office of the Punjab Election Commissioner late Wednesday also confirmed that the returning officer rejected the nomination of PTI leader. “Imran Khan’s nomination papers were not rejected due to signature verification issue. Imran Khan’s nomination papers were rejected due to insufficient details of assets,” the commission said in statement while quoting the returning officer.

The Returning officer of NA-108 Faisalabad rejected nomination papers of former PM Imran Khan for by-elections though Khan’s nomination papers on three NA seats from Karachi were accepted.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader on Wednesday expressed concerns over physical remand of his Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill. In a series of tweets, he said. “Very concerned about Shahbaz Gill being sent into police remand again. He is in a fragile state of mental & physical health because of the torture inflicted on him when he was abducted & taken to undisclosed location & then again at the police station.”

Imran went on to say, “This is part of conspiracy to target me & PTI by forcibly getting false statements against us similar to what they have been doing against social media activists. This is absolutely unacceptable. We will take all legal & pol actions to counter not only this torture being inflicted upon Shahbaz Gill but also any such extra-Constitutional & extra-legal actions being devised against us.”

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-) in a statement blamed Imran Khan for creating ‘fake health emergency’ over Gill’s issue. “According to media reports, Punjab Gov is refusing to hand over custody of Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad Police despite court orders. Imran Khan who lectures the nation about law being equal for everyone is pressurising Secretary Health to create a #FAKE health emergency.”