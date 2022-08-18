Indus Hospital and Roche Diagnostics Pakistan sign MoU

KARACHI – In a resource-limited country like Pakistan, the need for reliable & sustainable healthcare and its supporting infrastructure is crucial in the fight against disease and advancing human health.

In this regard, the Indus Hospital and Roche Diagnostics Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to install cobas pure integrated solutions analyzers at four outreach campuses of the Indus Hospital in Lahore, Multan, Muzaffargarh and Badin. With the installation of these systems, the consolidated test menu will reach beyond metros into a large number of cities in Sindh and Punjab where the testing menu is presently limited. Built on the latest technology, the cobas pure integrated solutions analyzers will enable more than 200,000 indigent patients to be served through the hundreds of thousands of tests that will be conducted annually across all four outreach sites. The high medical value tests offered on these Roche systems cover a wide range of disease areas including critical care, infectious diseases, oncology, cardiology and endocrinology.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Chief Executive Officer – Indus Hospital and Health Network said, “IHHN is grateful for the cooperation from Roche for setting up the advanced analyzers which will help in the diagnostic services at our outreach campuses andlead to a significant increase in the number of tests to be conducted through this system. We value this exceptional contribution”.

“Strong partnerships have always been a cornerstone of our work at Roche. Our focus is on increasing local resources as we believe this provides the most sustainable way of addressing local health needs and building a resilient health system for the future.

In this regard, I am extremely proud of our collaboration with the Indus Hospital because this meaningful partnership will pave the way for the indigent people of the community to have access to reliable, quality and timely testing solutions.” said Abdul Qayyum, Country Manager, Roche Diagnostics Pakistan, while addressing the room at the ceremony.

Reliable, high-quality diagnostic testing is essential for a patient-centric healthcare system as effective screening and accurate, early diagnosis help save costs and resources. This partnership between the Indus Hospital and Roche Diagnostics Pakistan will play a key role in enabling sustainable access to world-class diagnosticsto patients and communities where resources are most needed in order to address unmet needs and improve health outcomes.