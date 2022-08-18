News Desk

Investigation against Police officers involved in May 25 incidents completed

The Punjab government on Thursday completed the investigation against the police officers involved in the violent incidents during the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 25.

“The investigation against the police officers who gave orders to torture the innocent workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf has been completed. The proceedings regarding the cases will be revealed today. If political leaders are also involved in this illegal process, action will be taken against them,” Interior Minister Punjab Hashim Dogar told the media.

He added that Shahbaz Gul was not tortured in jail. Islamabad Police tortured Shahbaz Gul while in their custody. When he was brought to jail from the custody of Islamabad Police in the report, the doctors identified one to two places where Shahbaz Gul was tortured.

