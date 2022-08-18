Israr Ahmad

ITP take action against motorcyclists without helmet

Islamabad – The Islamabad Traffic Police took prompt action against underage motorcyclists and drivers during ongoing month and imposed fines on them under the campaign of special traffic education and enforcement.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police on Wednesday launched campaign to solve traffic related problems faced by the citizens of capital.

In this regard, traffic police have formed special squads to set up special roadblocks in various major highways and squares of Islamabad to take strict legal action against underage drivers and other traffic violators. Police teams from Education Wing are also present on important roads and give safety tips to road users.

Police launch campaign to solve traffic related problems faced by citizens

Following the efforts of these measures, several underage motorcyclists and traffic ruled violators were fined, while unregistered bikes were also impounded at various police stations.

SSP Traffic Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer appealed the parents to fulfil their responsibility. He added that the purpose of the operation was aimed at protecting precious lives.

 

