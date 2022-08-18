Our Staff Reporter

Jail inmates to be given vocational training facilities

Minister chairs jail reforms committee meeting.

 

LAHORE    –    Provincial Minister for Home and Prisons Col (retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar chaired a meeting of the jail reforms committee, here on Wednesday. Committee Convenor Hamaish Khan, additional chief secretary home, additional secretary prisons, Parole Services director general, Ms Amil Mohiuddin, Sara Bilal and Hammad Arshad attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the current prisons system and held consultations with all stakeholders in this regard. The meeting discussed the rising number of prisoners in the jails, besides considering various proposals for making the inmates useful citizens of society. It also discussed provision of the best vocational training facilities and earning opportunities to the inmates, so that they could acquire skills and earn their livelihoods after being released from jails. Various proposals for provision of basic facilities – health, lodging, food and entertainment – as per international standards were also discussed during the meeting.

The provincial minister said that all resources would be utilised for welfare of the prisoners. He said that steps would be taken to ensure that the inmates could live a respectable life after being released. He advised the committee to hold a meeting on a weekly basis.

