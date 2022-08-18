Jirga expresses concern over movement of miscreants in Swat

Swat – The participants of Swat Quami Jirga have expressed serious concern over the recent movement of miscreants in Swat valley.

They raised a number of questions over emergence of lawless groups and said that it is a question mark on the capabilities of the state and the government as well.

The jirga was held under the leadership of Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai and was attended by elders, including Sher Shah Khan, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Sher Bahadar Khan, Ahmad Shah Khan, Khuwaja Muhammad Khan, Dr Khalid Mehmood Umar Ali khanIrfan chattan and others. On the occasion victims and elders of the construction of Swat Expressway phase-II were also present.

The speakers said that peace talks should be held through Parliament with Taliban and whatever the situation is people Swat will not leave their homes and the situation will be fought with courage.

The Jirga members said that construction of Swat Expressway phase-II is vital to promote tourism in the area. However they urged the government to build it along the river bank to save the fertile land.