Lack of quorum haunts treasury in Punjab PA on second consecutive day

Lahore – The issue of lack of quorum haunted the Treasury in Punjab Assembly on the second consecutive day as the sitting had to be adjourned without completing the day’s agenda.

The Punjab Assembly session started with a delay of two hours and 15 minutes under the chair of Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

The general debate on inflation, peace and security and constitutional crisis could not be held even on the third day despite being included in the agenda.

Earlier, during the Question Hour on agriculture, the opposition and government members raised objections to the inclusion of months-old questions of the Agriculture and Irrigation Department on the agenda.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat said that a committee should be formed in order to amend the Rules of Procedure to look into the issue of delay in submission of the answers to the questions. Syed Usman Mehmood of the People’s Party said that the PTI had been in the government for three years but the answers to the Assembly questions were coming now.

The deputy speaker gave a ruling to form a House committee to address this issue.

In response to the questions related to the Agriculture and Irrigation department in the meeting, Provincial Minister Hasan Jahanian Gardezi said that during the PTI government, the agriculture sector developed which was also acknowledged by the PML-N government.

When the deputy speaker initiated discussion on peace and constitutional crisis, the opposition members pointed out lack of quorum in the House. The Treasury could not complete the quorum and the deputy speaker adjourned the sitting till 2 pm on Thursday. But in the meanwhile, the government hurried to present four bills in the House amidst the noise of the opposition. Raja Bisharat introduced Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, Seed Corporation Amendment Bill, Factories Amendment Bill and Forestry Amendment Bill 2022 in the House. The Deputy Speaker referred the bills to the concerned House Committees to submit a report in two months.