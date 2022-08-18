News Desk

LHC rejects plea seeking PM Shehbaz Sharif’s disqualification

The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the plea seeking disqualification of ​​Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

According to details, Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC took up the petition of PTI leader Andalib Abbas to disqualify PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that Shahbaz Sharif and his cabinet held meetings with the fugitives abroad and consulted on official secrets.

The lawyer said that his cabinet including Sharif has acted as ministers against the law, and the court should order the disqualification of Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet.

On which the court inquired under what authority the Election Commission can disqualify the Prime Minister, the petitioner’s lawyer asked the court for more time to prepare.

The court rejected and declared that you have pushed the case during the holidays, no more time will be given.

The court dismissed the petition after the petitioner said to withdraw the disqualification of Prime Minister Sharif.

Later, Andalib Abbas while talking to the media said that our case is very clear that Sharif and his cabinet shared national secrets with the accused and took them on official visits.

