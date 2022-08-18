Man injured as monkey attacks

ISLAMABAD – A man suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital after a monkey attacked him in his house in a residential area of F-7, informed sources on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Shakeel, they said.

A team of Wildlife Department Islamabad, upon being alerted by the victim’s family, arrived at the scene and reportedly captured the wild monkey.

According to details, a wild monkey entered a house located at F-7 Sector and attacked Shakeel while injuring him critically.

After attacking the man, the monkey took refuge into room of the house and the victim family alerted Wild Life Department officials who rushed to the scene and captured the wild monkey. Meanwhile, the injured inmate has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment. A spokesman of Islamabad police has confirmed the occurrence of the incident.