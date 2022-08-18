Many killed, injured in roof collapse incidents in KP

Khyber – Several persons including women and children died in roof collapse incidents in addition to movable and immovable property washed away during heavy and torrential rain in Bara, Jamrud and Landi Kotal sub-divisions of district Khyber.

As per reports, a woman identified as the wife of Ilyas Khan was killed when the roof of a room collapsed in Aman Talab, Aka Khel village of Bara. The owner of the house, Khyal Qadeem and his three children got injured and were shifted to the nearest health centre for medical treatment.

In the same way, two sisters died when the roof of a room collapsed in Bazaar Zakha Khel, the remote area of Landi Kotal. While in another incident of roof collapse, Qatar Gul and his two daughters were killed and three children sustained wounds.

Similarly, the falling of the roof of Laiq Jan Shinwari buried his three children under the debris. With joint efforts of Rescue 1122 officials and locals, the wounded were retrieved and shifted to the hospital; however, the doctor confirmed the death of one child.

Two children got hurt in the roof collapse incident of the house of Gulab son of Sher Dan in Ali Masjid, Jamrud. Heavy property and financial loss have also been inflicted on the dwellers by flood flashes in various sections of the district.

Emergency aid had been provided to the affectees and the administration officials pledged further support on behalf of the government.