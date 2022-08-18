Minister reviews progress on Ravi city, business district

Our Staff Reporter

LAHORE     –    About 285 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday in the  province while no death was observed. According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 518,752 while total deaths were recorded 13,594.  The P&SHD confirmed that 158 new cases were reported in Lahore, 25 in Rawalpindi,10 in Faisalabad, 21 in Multan, one in Okara, 13 in Bahawalpur,10 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 10 in Hafizabad, six in Sialkot, six in Bhakkar, two each in Rahimyar Khan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khoshab, Pakpatan, one in Mianwali, one in Muzaffargarh, five in Sargodha, three in Vehari, two in Sahiwal, one each in Layyah, Khanewal, Lodhran and Rajanpur. The Punjab health department  conducted 11,788,147 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 501,555 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province. The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens. It is pertinent to mention here that the fourth phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaign has been initiated. Meanwhile, about 38 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while no loss of life occurred.

According to the Health department, total 477 cases of the virus had been reported so far

during the current year while two people died from the virus and 58 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

An anti dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department perished dengue larvae at 1,657 places in the province during daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 415,425  indoor and 104,016 outdoor places to detect dengue larva during the last 24 hours in different places.

The health department urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean  and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

