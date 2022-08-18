Minister takes notice of dancing incident in train dining car

Lahore – Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has taken strict notice of the incident of dancing in Tezgam’s dining car, saying that those responsible will be dealt with as per law.

According to the railway spokesperson, the commercial management of the train was with the private operator who has been issued a show cause notice. Failure to respond the notice appropriately will result in the cancellation of the operator’s license.

Railways administration has lodged an FIR at the concerned police station against those responsible for the incident.

According to the railway spokesperson, the incident took place on the night of August 14 in the dining car where no passengers were present. In this regard, an inquiry has been started on the instructions of the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways. The spokesperson said that no employee of Pakistan Railways is involved in the incident. The staff in the dining car was recruited by the private operator.