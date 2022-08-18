Our Staff Reporter

MPA Haleem arrested after court rejects bail plea

KARACHI – The Anti-Encroachment Tribunal (AET) detained Haleem Adil Sheikh, the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly, after a Karachi court on Wednesday rejected his bail plea in a land grabbing case. “Halim Adil Sheikh is accused of grabbing state land, but he is not joining the investigations. Despite 12 notices, he did not come to record his statement,” the AET officials said. The court rejected the bail plea of Haleem Adil Sheikh after listening to the arguments presented by the counsel of the anti-encroachment authorities.

 

