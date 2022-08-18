Murad Saeed claims armed men came over his residence in his absence

PTI leader Murad Saeed on Thursday claimed that some armed men dressed in plain clothes came by his residence in his absence last night when he was at PIMS Hospital, Islamabad to meet Shahbaz Gill.

“When I was at PIMS, Islamabad, armed motorcyclists dressed in plain clothes came to my doorstep at 2am. I contacted some friends when informed [about the incident]. They [armed men] rode away when they [friends] arrived there,” Saeed wrote.

“Not only this but they crossed the Prime Minister House and diplomatic enclave as well and moved further ahead,” he added, in a separate tweet containing a video.

The video showed two men riding a motorcycle seen at a distance from the car from which the video was filmed.

 

