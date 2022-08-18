News Desk

NAB expedites probe into illegal recruitment in Sindh LG dept

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has expedited the investigation into illegal recruitments in Sindh Local Government (LG) department.

According to sources, the accountability watchdog has expedited the investigation into illegal recruitments of over 100 civil and electrical engineers in Sindh Local Government (LG) department.

Sources told that the NAB has sought records of recruitments of over 100 civil and electrical engineers from Chief Secretary Sindh and Local Government Secretary.

The bureau has sought all details including recruitment method, number of vacancies, educational qualifications and domiciles of the civil and electrical engineers, sources added.

Sources further said that investigation was underway against the officers who were recruited without passing the Public Service Commission (PSC) exam. “People were illegally recruited on higher grades on political influence,” they added.

More than 400 officers, including 101 engineers, were illegally recruited without Public Service Commission (PSC) exam.

