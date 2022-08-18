NIH cautions against spread of diseases amid heavy rains, floods

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an alert about the possible spread of diseases across the country amid heavy monsoon rains and floods.

The NIH has issued an alert about possible spread of diseases, directing the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures during the monsoon season in order to prevent the spread of diseases.

The health department has made Hepatitis B and C vaccine compulsory for people working in flood-affected areas.

“Rainy areas, poor and congested localities are at greater risk of having epidemics of water and food-borne infectious diseases,” the alert stated. It also directed children, pregnant women and senior citizens to take proper precautions amid monsoon season.

The NIH also directed the relevant authorities to increase medical staff in hospitals. “Hospitals should have ample supply of medicines”, it added.

During monsoon season, people living in flood-prone areas are at high risk of developing diseases like malaria, diarrhea, gastroenteritis, skin/eye allergies/infections, dengue, hepatitis and many others.

The health department also warned of rise in snakebite cases may in flood-prone areas, directing the authorities to ensure first aid and complete treatment of such cases.