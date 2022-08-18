Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA – A man was gunned down over old enmity in Moza Teri Khail Adda in the limits of Mooch police here on Wednesday.

Police said Muhammad Nawaz (57), r/o Mawaz wala had an old enmity with Najeeb Khan and Saleem khan of same locality over some domestic issues. On the day of incident, they exchange harsh words and Najeeb opened fire at Nawaz, killing him on the spot.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to nearby hospital for autopsy.

Man killed over family dispute

A man was killed over family issue in Joharabad police station on Wednesday.

Police said Shahid Mehmood Bhaseen (50) had a family dispute with his cousins, Ghulam Yaseen and Tariq r/o Majjed colony. Over the issue, the accused shot Shahid dead and managed to escape from the scene.

On getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to (DHQ) hospital for necessary legal formalities.

24 criminals arrested

Sargodha police on Wednesday arrested 24 criminals and recovered jewelery, motorcycles from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 24 criminals, besides recovering three motorcycles and jewelry worth millions of rupees from them.

The crackdown would continue against criminals on daily basis to maintain law and order situation across the district, said police.

Medical store sealed

A medical store was sealed while owner was also arrested for selling illegal and smuggled medicines here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia conducted raid at a medical store and sealed it, besides recovering expired and fake medicines from it.

Shahpur police arrested store owner Waqar-ul-Hassan, while the case had also been sent to District Quality Control Board for further action.