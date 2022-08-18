Pakistan, Canada keen to solidify multi-faceted ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Canada yesterday expressed the commitment to solidify multi-dimensional ties. Foreign Minister of Canada Mélanie Joly had a video call with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss the bilateral ties. Joly congratulated the foreign minister on his assumption of office and hoped that Pakistan-Canada ties would further strengthen and widen under his leadership. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked Joly for her call and gracious sentiments. The foreign minister underlined that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Canada and maintained that both countries were holding activities to befittingly celebrate this milestone occasion. In the context of situation in Afghanistan, Joly particularly thanked Pakistan for its unremitting support in the evacuation process since last August. The foreign minister reiterated the need to step-up support of the international community in protecting the lives and livelihoods of the Afghan people in the wake of dire humanitarian and economic crises and acknowledged Canada’s humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

The Canadian foreign minister accepted the invitation of FM Bilawal to visit Pakistan and underlined that she was looking forward to visit Pakistan at her earliest convenience. The foreign minister also conveyed his cordial greetings and best regards to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.