News Desk

Pakistan, Canada need to further deepen, bilateral cooperation in diverse fields: FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has underscored that Pakistan and Canada needed to further deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He was talking to his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly through a video call in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underlined that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Canada and maintained that both countries were holding activities to befittingly celebrate this milestone occasion.

Agreeing with the Foreign Minister,Mélanie Joly stressed that Canada was keen to solidify multi-dimensional ties with Pakistan.

In the context of situation in Afghanistan, Mélanie Joly particularly thanked Pakistan for its unremitting support in the evacuation process since last August. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underlined that Pakistan had been facilitating the evacuations on a humanitarian basis. The Foreign Minister also reiterated the need for scaled up support of the international community in protecting the lives and livelihoods of the Afghan people in the wake of dire humanitarian and economic crises and acknowledged Canada’s humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

During the video call, Mélanie Joly congratulated the Foreign Minister on his assumption of office and hoped that Pakistan-Canada ties would further strengthen and widen under his leadership.

The two Ministers agreed to remain in close contact. The Foreign Minister also conveyed his cordial greetings and best regards to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited Mélanie Joly to visit Pakistan which she accepted the invitation and underlined that she was looking forward to visit Pakistan at her earliest convenience.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan’s Madhubala elephant gets relief after years of dental pain

National

Shahbaz Gill shifted to PIMS hospital, undergoes treatment

National

PM for joint survey over flood losses from Balochistan

National

Pakistan, UK reach agreement over repatriation of convicted criminals

National

Imran Khan’s nomination papers for NA-108 rejected

National

Federal, Punjab govts at loggerheads over Shahbaz Gill’s custody

National

PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Bajwa on receiving UAE’s highest civil award

National

Gold medalist Nooh Butt receives heroic welcome on return to Pakistan

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar visits Dubai UAE

National

Shahbaz Gill moves IHC against physical remand

1 of 8,828

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More