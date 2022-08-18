Pakistan committed to principles of UN Charter: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underscored Pakistan’s firm commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and said that Pakistan had been contributing actively to the work of the UN, especially in the areas of peacekeeping, humanitarian action, climate change, and international cooperation for sustainable development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was talking to the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, who called on the prime minister on Wednesday.

Various areas of UN’s work and cooperation with Pakistan were discussed during the meeting including the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, flood relief, food security, and ecosystem restoration.

The prime minister appreciated the significant role played by the UN in supporting Pakistan’s progress towards the attainment of UN Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The prime minister expressed serious concern on the devastation caused by the recent floods across Pakistan, adding that provision of humanitarian relief to the people in the affected areas was a high priority of his government.

Harneis briefed the prime minister on the ongoing activities of the United Nations in Pakistan including in the areas of sustainable development, humanitarian assistance, environmental protection, food security and climate change.

He also reiterated United Nations’ continued support to Pakistan in its ongoing endeavour for a resilient recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and sustainable development.

Julien Harneis is working as the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan since January 2020.

He chairs the UN Country Team comprising all UN agencies, funds and programmes that are operational in Pakistan, and coordinates their activities to ensure alignment of UN assistance with National development priorities and plans.