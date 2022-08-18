Pakistan earns $2,615m from IT services’ export

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan earned $2,615.815 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the twelve months of fiscal year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 24.10 percent as compared to $2,107.800 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During July-June (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 26.40 percent as it surged from $1,666.310 million last fiscal year to $2,106.145 million this year. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 43.43 percent, rising from $554.612 million to $795.480 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 429.58 percent, from $0.551 million to $2.918 million.The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 34.87 percent, from $417.485 million to $563.071 million, whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surged to $1.446 million from $0.662 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 7.25 percent, going up from $693 million to $743.230 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information technology services during the period under review increased by 31.08 percent by going up from $3.990 million to $5.230 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 49.65 percent, from $2.304 million to $3.448 million whereas the exports of other information services increased by 5.69 percent, from $1.686 million to $1.782 million. The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 15.30 percent as it went up from $437.500 million to $504.440 million during the year under review, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 39.43 percent during the period as its exports increased from $154.554 million to $215.501 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 2.12 percent, from $282.946 million to $288.939 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.