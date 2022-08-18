Pakistan, Iran vow to enhance trade ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran yesterday vowed to enhance trade ties and work for mutual benefit of both the two countries.

In a meeting with Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi here, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underlined the need to fully utilise existing potential between Pakistan and Iran in energy, air links, and connectivity.

Bilawal expressed the hope that opening of new border crossing-points and establishment of border markets would improve livelihood and facilitate movement of people and goods.

The foreign minister expressed gratitude for Iran’s steadfast support on the Kashmir cause, particularly by the Iranian Supreme Leader.

He also highlighted fraternal ties between the two countries, rooted in shared history and cultural and linguistic affinities. He reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Rostam Ghasemi, while thanking the foreign minister for receiving the delegation, remarked that the 21st session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission offers new avenues in expanding bilateral ties.

FM Bilawal meets Iranian minister

He concurred with the foreign minister on the need for fully exploring all opportunities and expressed readiness to work together for the mutual benefit of both the countries.

Iran’s Minister for Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi is visiting Pakistan for 21st Session of the Joint Economic Commission in Islamabad. Swedish envoy calls on FM Bilawal:

Separately, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the international investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities in Pakistan. In a meeting here with Swedish Ambassador Henrik Persson yesterday, the foreign minister emphasised on further strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sweden.

He said it was good that Swedish companies are taking advantage of investment in Pakistan. FM Bilawal said he will be happy if other countries of the world come to invest in Pakistan. He expressed the confidence that Pakistan and Sweden will continue cooperating on regional and international issues.

On the occasion, Henrik Persson apprised the foreign minister about Pakistani students studying in higher education institutions of Sweden.

“Views were also exchanged on climate change challenges confronting the world,” the Foreign Ministry said, citing the meeting.