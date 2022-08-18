Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan thump Guyana in World Jr Squash Team C’ship

LAHORE – Pakistan thumped Guyana by 3-0 in the 1st pool match of World Junior Squash Team Championship 2022 at Nancy (France).
After the successful conclusion of the Individual Event, the Mens’ Team Championship kicked off on Wednesday at Nancy (France). A group of 23 teams from all over the world are featuring in the event, who have been divided into six pools. Pakistan has been placed in Pool-C along with the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Guyana.
In the first pool match, Pakistan team was up against Guyana. The men in green were off to a flying start as they outclassed their opponents by 3-0. Noor Zaman beat Shomari Wiltshire by 3-0 in the first match while Ashab Irfan outsmarted Nicholas Verwey by 3-0 in the second encounter while the third match saw talented Pakistani star Hamza Khan overwhelming Samuel Ince-Carvalhal by 3-0. Pakistan will play the Netherlands in the morning session and Hong Kong in the evening.

