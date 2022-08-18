Past in Perspective

One of the things we often miss in succession planning is that it should be gradual and

On December 16, 1971, East Pakistan emerged as an autonomous and independent state, now to be called Bangladesh. This was the first time in history that a majority got separated from a minority successfully. The reason for this were the irreconcilable differences. One factor was the pace of economic development. East Pakistan seemed to be under-funded for the contributions it made to the economy. Furthermore, there were differences in languages that were heightened after Urdu was made the national language. Most importantly however, East Pakistan did not enjoy proper representation in the bureaucracy nor the military, ultimately resulting in the desire for independence.