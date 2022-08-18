News Desk

People advised to shift to safer places amid more rain forecast in DG Khan, Rajanpur

Commissioner DG Khan division Muhammad Usman Anwar, in view of more rain forecast in the coming days, urged the people of Rajanpur and DG Khan districts to avoid entering floodwaters and shift to higher and safer places.

Talking to affected people during his visit to the flood-hit areas of the division, the commissioner promised that every member of the families internally displaced due to floods would be shifted to their respective homes once the floodwaters were receded and damaged roads were cleared for traffic.

He highlighted the importance of warnings issued from the administration from time to time pleading that torrential rains had broken all previous records and continuous flooding left little room for water absorption in soil.

Even a smaller flood wave could prove damaging, he said while advising people not to enter the floodwaters to avert the risk of being swept away or other submerged hazards.

Taking notice of the blockade of inter-provincial highway near Rakhi Garj due to landsliding, the commissioner asked the political assistant of Koh-e-Suleman Authority to seek help from NHA and other departments for arranging heavy machinery needed to clear the debris and restoring traffic.

He said that flood related losses were minimized due to timely action taken by the Punjab government, including declaration of emergency, better management, in-time announcements in sensitive areas, and timely rescue and relief operations.

He said that the Meteorological Department had issued a forecast of more rains and departments were on alert but “people should be careful, and follow all the precautionary and safety measures.”

The commissioner said that ample food, sufficient for three meals a day, was being provided at the flood relief camps and flood hit areas.

