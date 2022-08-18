PIMS declare Shahbaz Gill’s medical reports satisfactory

Doctors at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, who examined PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, currently in Islamabad police’s custody for questioning in connection with his anti-Pak Army statement, on Thursday said that his medical reports were satisfactory.

Doctors at the hospital told reporters the PTI leader’s heartbeat was also normal; his saturation level was recorded at 97, while his blood pressure was measured at 110/70.

Doctors further disclosed that Gill was not suffering from fever either.

Gill shifted to cardiology ward after CT Scan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has been shifted to the Cardiology Ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after completion of his CT Scan.

According to the hospital sources, Shahbaz Gill’s condition is satisfactory, and he does not have heartache.

“Shahbaz Gill’s heartbeat was fast at night. His ECG tests will be performed again. Anxiety can increase heartbeat which can lead to breathing difficulties. The medical board will re-examine him,” said the sources.

Reports awaited

PIMS administration, on the other hand, said that report of the blood samples taken from Gill’s body was being awaited.

Gill’s medical reports would be presented in the court today.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Insaf Doctors Association also visited the hospital and inquired after Gill’s health.

Shahbaz Gill had been shifted to PIMS Hospital late Wednesday night. A five-member team of doctors had been constituted to look after the PTI leader facing charges of passing “highly hateful and seditious remarks”.

Earlier, the federal capital police got custody of Gill on court orders.

In a statement, the Islamabad police said that Gill has not been subjected to torture during physical remand.

Fawad’s tweet

PTI senior leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has criticized the PML-N media cell for portraying Shahbaz Gill’s illness as minor.

In a tweet he said “The media cell of the N-League, in which most of the journalists are doing their second jobs, are saying that Shahbaz Gill’s illness is minor.”

Petition against torture

On the other hand, PTI leaders Asad Umar and Dr Babar Awan filed yet another petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the torture being inflicted in the jail.