News Desk

PM directs to gear up relief operations in flood-hit areas

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and the provincial government of Sindh to speed-up relief operations in the flood-affected areas immediately.

According to PM Office, Shehbaz Sharif said the first priority in a flood situation is the rescue of the affected people and their immediate assistance.

He also directed that 50000 rupees should be provided immediately to each victim family.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed for immediate provision of accommodation, medical facilities, food and clean drinking water to the victims.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and properties due to floods in southern Sindh.

Meanwhile, Indus river has been in flooding after intermittent rainfall in the country, as the water level in river has surged at low to medium flood at various points.

The Indus River has been in medium flood at Taunsa and Guddu barrages, low to medium flood at Chashma and Sukkur barrages while in low flood at Tarbela and Kalabagh as widespread rainfall hits the country.

As per the figures shared by authorities, the inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam has been measured 2,94,100 cusecs, while the outflow has been 2,79,700 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kalabagh has been measured 2,71,375 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,66,375 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Chashma has been gauged 3,55,175 cusecs, while the outflow has been measured 3,29,581 cusecs.

