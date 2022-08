LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday congratulated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the conferment of Order of the Union by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

In a Tweet on Wednesday night, the Prime Minister said it is an honour for him and more for Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif said the relationship between our two brotherly countries has gone from strength to strength.