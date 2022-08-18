PM Shehbaz approves appointment of envoys at world capitals

ISLAMABAD – On the recommendations of the foreign minister, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the ‘posting plan’ for ambassadors and high commissioners. The posting plan was pending for more than a year and it was further delayed due to the change of government.

According to the posting plan, appointment of ambassadors and high commissioners has been made in ten different countries including France, Ireland, UAE, Japan, Italy, Hungary, Turkey, South Africa, and Greece.

Ambassador-designate to Ireland Ayesha Farouqi is working at the Foreign Ministry as additional secretary (SCO) and previously served as FO spokesperson.

Ambassador-designate to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi is serving as additional secretary US desk with additional secretary (Admin).

Ambassador-designate to Italy Ali Javed is serving as additional secretary Africa desk in the foreign office. He would replace Johar Saleem who is returning to foreign office and likely to be made foreign secretary. Final decision would be made by the prime minister. Ambassador-designate to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar is working as special secretary planning in the ministry and previously served as special secretary with the then foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in PTI government.

Ambassador-designate to Hungary Asif Memon is serving as DG Afghanistan in the foreign office. He would replace Dr Ejaz Khan in Hungary who is returning to foreign office.

Ambassador-designate to Turkey Dr Yousaf Junaid is retired civil servant and served in commerce and trade group and remained posted as Consul general Istanbul in Turkey in 2013-18 during PML-N government. He is considered very close to PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Ambassador designate to Greece M Aamar Aftab Qureshi is currently serving as additional secretary Afghan and ECO desk at the foreign ministry. Nadeem Khan served as ambassador to Greece and has retired. Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi Aftab Hasan has been made High Commissioner for South Africa. He would replace Ambassador Mazhar Javed who would be appointed as additional secretary on his return to foreign office.

Ambassador-designate to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmed is serving as spokesperson and additional secretary UN desk. He served in various capacities with Pakistan mission to the UN. The position of Pakistani ambassador to Paris was vacant for the last three years.