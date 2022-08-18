Police arrest 25 outlaws

ISLAMABAD – Police during a drive against anti-social elements have arrested 25 outlaws during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said that Islamabad Police continued crackdown against criminal elements involved in illegal activities. During the crackdown, Tarnol police arrested a bike-lifter namely Muhammad Zada and recovered stolen motorbike from his possession. Bani Gala police arrested four accused namely Zakria Khan, Abid, Aamir Javed and Muhammad Faisal and recovered two 12 bore guns, one 30 bore pistol and one dagger from their possession.

Likewise, Aabpara police arrested a drug peddler namely Arslan and recovered 620 gram heroin from his possession. Shalimar police team arrested accused Noman Ejaz and recovered 1,250 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, Nilore police arrested three accused Shabrish, Tahir Mehmood and Khuram Shehzad and recovered one SMG rifle, 12 bore gun and 9mm pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Shehzad Town police busted an accused namely Dilawar Khan and recovered 1,041 gram heroin from his possession.

Moreover, Sabzi Mandi police arrested four accused namely Muhammad Asif, Abdul Rehman, Kamran and Tahir Ali and recovered 1,110 gram hashish, two pistols with ammunition and one dagger from their possession. Noon police arrested two accused Saeed Usman and Tawkal Khan and recovered 1,250 gram hashish and one Knife from their possession,

Furthermore, police also arrested two foreign national namely Gul Muhammad and Asad Khan living in Pakistan illegally.

Golra police team also nabbed three foreign nationals namely Abdul Haq, Abdul Ahad and Awais Khan for living in Pakistan illegally.

Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

While, during a special crackdown against absconders, Noon and Industrial Area police teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

Islamabad Capital Territory police have accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.