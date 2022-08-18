Poolkaro Ride Service holds event

LAHORE – On the occasion of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, a ceremony was organised at the Lahore office of Poolkaro Ride Service. A large number of dignitaries attended the event. CEO Haris Noorani expressed his thoughts on this occasion. He said undoubtedly, Poolkaro is the most advanced and safest ride service especially, for those women who will be able to choose their own ride. Haris Noorani explained the benefits of using the Poolkaro app service at the end of the event. He said thatPoolkaro is a good service for managing travel stress. The participants of the event applauded the efforts of the Poolkaro team on the new ride.