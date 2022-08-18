Pressure on police to register ‘bogus attempted suicide case’ against Shehbaz Gill

Some leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) city chapter along with a likeminded group of lawyers have allegedly put pressure on Saddar Bairooni police to register a “bogus attempted suicide case” against Dr Shehbaz Gill, the chief of staff of former premier Imran Khan and facing sedition charges, inside the jail cell apparently to avoid him being taken on physical remand by Islamabad police, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Thursday.

However, the alleged plan of PTI “save the skin of Dr Shehbaz Gill from investigators of capital city police,” died after intervention of country’s top security department and the police had refused to entertain an application reportedly tabled by brother of Gill, they said.

Sources said the motive behind filing the fake FIR of suicide attempt under section 325 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against Imran Khan’s blue eyed Gill with Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni was to first take him to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment, from where he was to be physically remanded to Rawalpindi Police by a court of law, and to keep him away from the reach of the Islamabad police, against whom all the PTI leadership including Imran Khan are hurling accuses of placing Shehbaz Gill under severe torture.

After meeting with failure, the PTI leaders and group of lawyers, who had kept sitting in PS Saddar Bairooni for more than 7 hours on Tuesday last while exerting pressure on SHO, had informed about the death of their alleged plan to party’s top leader ship which later on engineered yet an other plan to save skin of Gill by ordering authorities of Adiala Jail to not hand over the inmate to Islamabad police at any cost, sources mentioned.

Section 325 of PPC is a criminal law in the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and in effect throughout the country. It states, “Whoever attempts to commit suicide and does any act towards the commission of such offence, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both.” according to legal experts.

When contacted, a lawyer, who according to sources, was the party of PTI team which allegedly pressurised the Saddar Bairooni police for registration of fake suicide attempt case against Gill, replied, “No, I never visited any police station,”

While SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Chaudhry Raffique, when approached by The Nation to know his point of view, disconnected phone call of this correspondent in an hasty manner saying,”Police have not received any such application,”

However, sources disclosed that the complaint filed with PS Saddar Bairooni by PTI team while showing brother of Dr Shehbaz Gill as complainant, was not even signed by the genuine applicant (brother of Gill).

It may be noted that authorities of Adiala Jail had handed over Dr Shehbaz Gill to Islamabad police following a court order Wednesday last after hours long standoff between capital city police and Rawalpindi police that too after called by Rangers by the interior ministry. Furthermore, Gill was moved to PIMS by Islamabad police where doctors conducted his medical and declared him fully fit.

Investigators of Islamabad police will produce Gill today (Friday) before court of an additional and session judge after expiry of his two days physical remand.