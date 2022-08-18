Prof Dr Khalid nominated for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

LAHORE. – In recognition of the outstanding performance, President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced to award “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” to Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences where he is serving in Neurosurgery/Neurology Department for the last two decades.

It is noteworthy that Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood is the first Neurosurgeon of public sector hospitals to receive this civil award.

Congratulating Prof. Khalid Mehmood on his nomination for this prestigious award, Chairman Board of Management, Neuro Institute Prof. Anjum Habib Vohra said that Prof. Khalid Mahmood’s efforts to establish a neurosurgery institute for the treatment of epilepsy has become a bright chapter in the medical history of Pakistan, now after the establishment of this 500-bed treatment center, such patients have no need to spend lakhs of rupees and go abroad for the treatment because by the grace of Allah Almighty, all the modern facilities are now available under one roof at “PINS” and the patients who come here are treated to the best possible medical facilities. With the installation of the world’s modern missionary and medical equipment, even complex operations are being done easily in the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. Furthermore Prof. Khalid Mehmood is also founder of introducing DBS(deep brain stimulation), a modern treatment method for Parkinson patients which is undoubtedly a feather in the cap of Prof. Khalid Mehmood, Prof. Anjam Habib Vohra added . It is mentionable that the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education had sent recommendations to the Government of Pakistan about the achievements in professional services of Prof. Khalid Mahmood especially in the Department of Neurosurgery, according to which Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood had received higher medical education abroad but preferred to serve in motherland.

He performed his excellence in a sensitive field like neurosurgery in the country and his accomplishments in the medical field have been highlighted in national and foreign medical journals and periodicals.

He has also represented Pakistan in different countries including UK & Europe.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, while discussing his nomination for “Tamgha e Imtiaz”, said that he is thankful to Allah Almighty for this success and will continue to serve the nation and the country with the same zeal and zest.