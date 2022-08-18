Agencies

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

ISLAMABAD -The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 240.08 points, a positive change of 0.55 percent, closing at 43,676.56 points against 43,436.48 points on the last working day. A total of 607,995,986 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 518,045,853 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.11.129 billion against Rs. 16.215 billion on last trading day. As many as 356 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 153 of them recorded gain and 171 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 209,086,000 shares and price per share of Rs.3.73, WorldCall Telecom with volume of 53,211,500 and price per share of Rs.1.30 and Hascol Petrol with volume of 48,292,000 and price per share of Rs.6.67. Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.50 per share, closing at Rs.1,540 whereas the runner up was Systems Limited, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.21.38 to Rs.382.82.

