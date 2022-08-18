PTI changes venue of Karachi public gathering

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has changed venue of its August 19 public gathering in Karachi to be addressed by party chairman Imran Khan as he announced a whirlwind campaign across the country to lead a campaign against the government.

The party has decided to change the venue following heavy intermittent rainfall in the city that ruined arrangements for the public gathering at the ground opposite to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The PTI has now decided to hold the public gathering at Shahra-e-Quaideen on August 19.

Sources privy to the decisions in the meeting said that the PTI has decided to further exert pressure on the ‘imported government’ for early elections and approval was given for holding public rallies in multiple cities across the country.

“Public gatherings will be held in Karachi, Rawalpindi and other major urban centres,” they said, adding the first power show of the party will be held in Karachi on August 19.

It was also decided that Imran Khan will personally lead election campaigns in nine constituencies.