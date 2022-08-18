PTI files fresh petition in IHC against torture of Gill

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday filed a fresh petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the torture being inflicted on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in the jail.

The petition has been filed by PTI leaders Asad Umar and Babar Awan.

The petitioner has pleaded for the formation of a medical board to conduct the medical examination of the PTI leader Gill by unbiased doctors.

While talking to media, Asad Umar said that due the breathing issue, Shahbaz Gill was all night admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, Islamabad.

He said that as per the law, no one can be tortured like this.

As per sources privy to the matter, a medical board will once again conduct a medical examination of the PTI leader. New tests will likely be conducted too.

Gill’s current situation is stable and he is not diagnosed with a heart problem. Last night his ECG was not normal as anxiety can also trigger heart palpitations.

The PTI leader on Wednesday night was shifted to PIMS under high alert security while a medical team had been formed comprising heart, lung specialists doctors and medical officers.

Earlier, Gill had been handed over to Islamabad Police from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi authorities.